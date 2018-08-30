Listen Live Sports

Angels 5, Astros 2

August 30, 2018 11:43 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .228
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .276
Trout cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .310
Upton lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .266
Ohtani dh 3 2 1 0 1 1 .275
Simmons ss 4 0 3 3 0 0 .297
Arcia c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Ward 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .188
Marte 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Cowart 1b-3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .136
Totals 37 5 10 4 2 15
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252
Bregman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292
Altuve 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .329
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
White dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .317
Gonzalez lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .278
Reddick rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Maldonado c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .224
a-Kemp ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Stassi c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Totals 31 2 7 2 2 6
Los Angeles 000 004 010—5 10 0
Houston 000 000 002—2 7 0

a-walked for Maldonado in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Houston 4. 2B_Calhoun (15), Simmons (24), Ward (2), Altuve (27). HR_White (11), off Parker. RBIs_Upton (75), Simmons 3 (63), White 2 (27).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Ward 2); Houston 1 (Correa). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 11; Houston 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Calhoun. GIDP_Springer, Bregman, Correa.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Heaney, Simmons, Cowart), (Simmons, Fletcher, Cowart), (Simmons, Fletcher, Marte).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 8-8 6 5 0 0 1 6 97 4.09
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.14
Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 3.47
Parker 1 2 2 2 0 0 16 3.34
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, L, 13-9 5 1-3 5 3 3 1 11 99 2.78
Sipp 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 2.27
Harris 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 21 3.99
Devenski 2 3 1 0 0 2 34 3.98

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 2-0, Harris 3-3. PB_Maldonado (12).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_3:20. A_30,371 (41,168).

