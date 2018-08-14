Angels 6, Padres 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .219 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .250 Upton lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .263 Pujols 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303 Marte 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .146 b-Fernandez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Briceno c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Young Jr. cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .216 Heaney p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ohtani ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .271 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 6 8 5 1 5

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Myers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .269 Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Renfroe lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Villanueva 1b-3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .234 Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Spangenberg 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243 Galvis ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .240 Pirela 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254 1-Jankowski pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Richard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103 a-Hosmer ph-1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .255 Totals 35 3 6 3 2 8

Los Angeles 002 000 000 4—6 8 0 San Diego 001 000 010 1—3 6 1

a-out on sacrifice fly for Richard in the 8th. b-struck out for Cowart in the 9th. c-walked for Bedrosian in the 10th. d-grounded out for Stammen in the 10th.

1-ran for Pirela in the 8th.

E_Richard (2). LOB_Los Angeles 4, San Diego 5. 2B_Calhoun (12), Upton (16), Briceno (2). HR_Briceno (3), off Richard; Upton (25), off Stammen; Galvis (9), off Heaney; Hosmer (11), off Parker. RBIs_Calhoun (48), Fletcher (15), Upton 2 (70), Briceno (8), Galvis (49), Hosmer 2 (49). SB_Young Jr. (2). SF_Hosmer. S_Fletcher.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Fernandez); San Diego 3 (Myers, Reyes, Galvis). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; San Diego 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Margot. GIDP_Young Jr..

DP_San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Villanueva).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 99 3.88 Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.86 Bedrosian, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.27 Parker 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.33 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richard 8 4 2 2 0 2 86 4.98 Yates 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 1.55 Stammen, L, 5-2 1 3 4 4 1 0 18 2.90

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0. HBP_Richard (Calhoun). WP_Richard, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:47. A_22,609 (42,445).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.