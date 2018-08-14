Listen Live Sports

Angels 6, Padres 3

August 14, 2018 1:13 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .219
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .250
Upton lf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .263
Pujols 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Simmons ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .303
Marte 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .201
Cowart 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .146
b-Fernandez ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Briceno c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .291
Young Jr. cf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .216
Heaney p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bedrosian p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ohtani ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .271
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 6 8 5 1 5
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Myers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .269
Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Ellis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Renfroe lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Villanueva 1b-3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .234
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Spangenberg 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .243
Galvis ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .240
Pirela 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .254
1-Jankowski pr-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Richard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .103
a-Hosmer ph-1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .255
Totals 35 3 6 3 2 8
Los Angeles 002 000 000 4—6 8 0
San Diego 001 000 010 1—3 6 1

a-out on sacrifice fly for Richard in the 8th. b-struck out for Cowart in the 9th. c-walked for Bedrosian in the 10th. d-grounded out for Stammen in the 10th.

1-ran for Pirela in the 8th.

E_Richard (2). LOB_Los Angeles 4, San Diego 5. 2B_Calhoun (12), Upton (16), Briceno (2). HR_Briceno (3), off Richard; Upton (25), off Stammen; Galvis (9), off Heaney; Hosmer (11), off Parker. RBIs_Calhoun (48), Fletcher (15), Upton 2 (70), Briceno (8), Galvis (49), Hosmer 2 (49). SB_Young Jr. (2). SF_Hosmer. S_Fletcher.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Upton, Fernandez); San Diego 3 (Myers, Reyes, Galvis). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; San Diego 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Fletcher, Margot. GIDP_Young Jr..

DP_San Diego 1 (Pirela, Galvis, Villanueva).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 7 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 99 3.88
Anderson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.86
Bedrosian, W, 4-2 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.27
Parker 1 1 1 1 0 0 12 3.33
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richard 8 4 2 2 0 2 86 4.98
Yates 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 1.55
Stammen, L, 5-2 1 3 4 4 1 0 18 2.90

Inherited runners-scored_Anderson 1-0. HBP_Richard (Calhoun). WP_Richard, Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_2:47. A_22,609 (42,445).

