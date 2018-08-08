Angels 6, Tigers 0

Detroit Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Gerber lf 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 2 2 1 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 3 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 1 1 2 Cndlrio 3b 4 0 1 0 Pujols dh 4 2 1 1 V.Mrtin dh 4 0 1 0 Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 J.Marte 1b 4 1 2 1 Adduci 1b 3 0 1 0 Briceno c 3 0 1 1 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0 Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 2 0 0 0 Yng Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 32 6 10 6

Detroit 000 000 000—0 Los Angeles 200 031 00x—6

DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Candelario (19), J.Marte (5). HR_K.Calhoun (15), Upton (23), Pujols (18). CS_Briceno (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Hardy L,4-4 5 7 5 5 1 3 Lewicki 3 3 1 1 0 5 Los Angeles Barria W,7-7 5 2-3 5 0 0 1 5 Cole 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:45. A_38,832 (45,050).

