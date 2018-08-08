Angels 6, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Gerber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Adduci 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|9
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Pujols dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Marte 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.213
|Briceno c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.294
|Cowart 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Young Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|32
|6
|10
|6
|1
|8
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|200
|031
|00x—6
|10
|0
LOB_Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Candelario (19), Marte (5). HR_Calhoun (15), off Hardy; Upton (23), off Hardy; Pujols (18), off Hardy. RBIs_Calhoun (44), Upton 2 (65), Pujols (56), Marte (15), Briceno (7). CS_Briceno (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Adduci); Los Angeles 1 (Briceno). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Upton. GIDP_Marte.
DP_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias), (Iglesias, Goodrum, Adduci).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hardy, L, 4-4
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|86
|3.63
|Lewicki
|3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|46
|4.76
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Barria, W, 7-7
|5
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|5
|92
|3.59
|Cole
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|1.59
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|4.05
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.69
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:45. A_38,832 (45,050).
