Angels 6, Tigers 0

August 8, 2018 7:06 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Gerber lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .266
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .239
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Adduci 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Jones cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .204
Totals 32 0 5 0 1 9
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .214
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Upton lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255
Pujols dh 4 2 1 1 0 1 .253
Simmons ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .310
Marte 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .213
Briceno c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .294
Cowart 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Young Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Totals 32 6 10 6 1 8
Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 0
Los Angeles 200 031 00x—6 10 0

LOB_Detroit 6, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Candelario (19), Marte (5). HR_Calhoun (15), off Hardy; Upton (23), off Hardy; Pujols (18), off Hardy. RBIs_Calhoun (44), Upton 2 (65), Pujols (56), Marte (15), Briceno (7). CS_Briceno (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Goodrum, Adduci); Los Angeles 1 (Briceno). RISP_Detroit 0 for 4; Los Angeles 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Upton. GIDP_Marte.

DP_Detroit 2 (McCann, Iglesias), (Iglesias, Goodrum, Adduci).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hardy, L, 4-4 5 7 5 5 1 3 86 3.63
Lewicki 3 3 1 1 0 5 46 4.76
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Barria, W, 7-7 5 2-3 5 0 0 1 5 92 3.59
Cole 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 1.59
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 4.05
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.69

Inherited runners-scored_Cole 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:45. A_38,832 (45,050).

