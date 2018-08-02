Listen Live Sports

Angels CF Mike Trout out of lineup vs. Rays with sore wrist

August 2, 2018 11:36 am
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is out of the lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays because of a sore right wrist.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia says the center fielder “tweaked” the wrist while sliding during a stolen base attempt of third base during the first inning in Wednesday night’s 7-2 loss to the Rays.

Scioscia says Trout’s status off the bench for Thursday’s game was still being evaluated.

Trout said that X-rays on Wednesday were negative and that he would have an MRI exam Thursday.

Trout is hitting .309 with 30 homers, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 109 games.

