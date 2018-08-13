Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels extend Triple-A affiliation with Salt Lake to 2022

August 13, 2018 2:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have extended their Triple-A affiliation with the Salt Lake Bees for two years through the 2022 season.

The Angels announced the deal Monday.

The Angels have been affiliated with the Salt Lake club since 2001, when they were the Stingers. The new deal will extend the clubs’ affiliation for at least 22 seasons.

Most of the current generation of Angels stars have played in Salt Lake, including Mike Trout, Kole Calhoun and Jered Weaver.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington