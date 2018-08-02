Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels’ Mike Trout misses loss due to bruised right wrist

August 2, 2018 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout missed Thursday’s 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays because of a bruised right wrist.

Trout got hurt while sliding during a stolen base attempt of third in the first inning of Wednesday night’s 7-2 defeat to the Rays.

“When I slid into third base, I caught my hand,” Trout said. “Kind of weird. Felt like I just jammed it pretty bad. We taped it and tried to do as much as we could during the game yesterday. But when I woke up it was pretty sore.”

Trout had X-rays on Wednesday and an MRI was planned for Thursday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

“I didn’t really feel it at the plate, but on deck warming up I could feel it with the weight of the bat,” he said.

Angels manager Mike Scoiscia said Trout underwent treatment Thursday’s game and was not available.

Los Angeles opens a three-game series Friday night at Cleveland.

“We’ll take a look at it tomorrow and see what we have,” Scioscia said.

A two-time AL MVP who turns 27 next week, Trout is hitting .309 with 30 homers, 60 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 109 games.

___

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington