Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani to throw bullpen session Saturday

August 7, 2018 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani will throw a bullpen session Saturday in the latest significant step in the two-way sensation’s return to the mound.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia announced the decision Tuesday before Ohtani batted third as Los Angeles’ designated hitter against Detroit.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched since June 6 after spraining a ligament in his elbow. Ohtani and the Angels are attempting to determine whether he can return to regular pitching without needing Tommy John surgery.

Ohtani won’t throw at maximum effort in the bullpen session, which will be his most elaborate work off a mound since his injury. The Angels are still optimistic Ohtani will pitch in games again this season.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Ohtani went 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 49 1/3 innings in his first nine big-league starts.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington