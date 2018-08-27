AP source: Beckam Jr., Giants reach deal…Murray a winner in return…Baseball tonight

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants is now the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press the team agreed to a five-year contract extension with the three-time Pro Bowler. While terms were not disclosed, the deal is said to be worth about $95 million with $65 million guaranteed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Murray is a winner in his return to Grand Slam tennis, beating James Duckworth 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first round of the U.S. Open. The 2012 U.S. Open champion sat out much of the last year because of hip surgery. He hadn’t appeared in a major since Wimbledon in 2017.

HOUSTON (AP) — Oakland plays at Houston in the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the AL West this evening. Gerrit Cole pitches for the World Series champion Astros, who have won five straight and lead the division by 1½ games. Houston expects to have All-Star outfielder George Springer back in the lineup.

CHICAGO (AP) — Three years ago, Daniel Murphy powered the Mets into the World Series by going 9 for 17 with four home runs to win NLCS MVP honors in a four-game sweep of the Cubs. Now, he’ll face his former team for the first time as a member of the Cubs when they host Noah Syndergaard and the Mets at Wrigley Field. Jon Lester starts for the Cubs.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rockies right-hander Jon Gray faces Mike Trout and the Angels with his club a game back of Arizona for the NL West lead. Gray hasn’t lost a start since June 12, a span of 10 outings. He’s allowed four earned runs or fewer in his past seven starts — no small feat, with four of those games at Coors Field — and Colorado has won each of his past nine outings. The Angels have dropped six straight, including a three-game sweep by Houston over the weekend.

