AP source: Cavs to acquire F Sam Dekker from Clippers

August 5, 2018 8:56 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers will acquire forward Sam Dekker in a trade from the Los Angeles Clippers.

The teams are still finalizing terms of the deal, said the person who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the teams are still discussing details of the proposed swap.

The 6-foot-7 Dekker averaged 4.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and just 12.1 minutes last season, his first two with Houston. The Rockets selected the former Wisconsin standout with the No. 18 overall pick in 2015.

ESPN.com first reported the impending trade.

The Cavs are expected to use the $5.8 trade exception they received last season in the Kyrie Irving trade to Boston for Dekker, who will get more playing time with a Cleveland team rebuilding following LeBron James’ departure.

Cleveland also waived forward Okaro White, who played on the club’s summer league team in Las Vegas.

