AP Top WorldCup News at 7:24 a.m. EDT

Poland defender Piszczek quits national team after World Cup
England keen to extend Southgate’s contract
Neymar under fire after World Cup ‘mea culpa’ advert
Brazil coach Tite extends contract until 2022 World Cup
Pavard’s goal against Argentina voted best of World Cup
Mbappe reveals he played World Cup finals with a back injury
World Cup winner Mbappe donating bonus of about $350,000
More than 250,000 welcome Croatia home after World Cup final
No refuge from politics but France victory a fitting climax
WORLD CUP: Winners and losers of the tournament in Russia
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.