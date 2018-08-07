AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Seattle (14) 22 7 168 1 1 1 2. Atlanta 18 10 154 2 2 2 3. Los Angeles 17 11 138 4 3 4 4. Phoenix 16 13 113 5 3 6 5. Connecticut 16 12 108 7 3 7 6. Washington 17 11 107 8 4 8 7. Minnesota 15 13 93 3 4 7 8. Dallas 14 14 71 6 7 8 9. Las Vegas 12 16 55 9 9 10 10. Chicago 10 18 42 10 9 11 11. New York 7 21 24 11 10 12 12. Indiana 5 23 19 12 11 12

