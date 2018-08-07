Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AP WNBA Power Poll

August 7, 2018 1:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Seattle (14) 22 7 168 1 1 1
2. Atlanta 18 10 154 2 2 2
3. Los Angeles 17 11 138 4 3 4
4. Phoenix 16 13 113 5 3 6
5. Connecticut 16 12 108 7 3 7
6. Washington 17 11 107 8 4 8
7. Minnesota 15 13 93 3 4 7
8. Dallas 14 14 71 6 7 8
9. Las Vegas 12 16 55 9 9 10
10. Chicago 10 18 42 10 9 11
11. New York 7 21 24 11 10 12
12. Indiana 5 23 19 12 11 12

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington