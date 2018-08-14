AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 14-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, total points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote, and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. Seattle (14) 24 8 168 1 1 1 2. Atlanta 22 10 152 2 2 4 3. Washington 20 11 133 6 2 6 4. Phoenix 18 14 119 4 3 6 5. Connecticut 18 13 113 5 4 7 6. Los Angeles 18 13 112 3 3 6 7. Minnesota 17 14 85 7 6 7 8. Las Vegas 13 18 65 9 8 9 9. Dallas 14 17 59 8 8 10 10. Chicago 11 20 44 10 9 10 11. New York 7 23 26 11 11 12 12. Indiana 5 26 16 12 11 12

