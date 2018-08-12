Appalachian League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|31
|20
|.608
|½
|Danville (Braves)
|28
|22
|.560
|3
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|24
|27
|.471
|7½
|Burlington (Royals)
|16
|33
|.327
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|27
|20
|.574
|—
|Kingsport (Mets)
|26
|24
|.520
|2½
|Bristol (Pirates)
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|21
|25
|.457
|5½
|Greeneville (Reds)
|19
|30
|.388
|9
___
Bluefield at Kingsport, 4 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD
Burlington at Princeton, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Burlington at Princeton, Game 2, TBD
Elizabethton at Greeneville, 5 p.m.
Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Bristol at Johnson City, 11:30 a.m.
Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.
