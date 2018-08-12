Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Appalachian League

August 12, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 29 17 .630
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 31 20 .608 ½
Danville (Braves) 28 22 .560 3
Pulaski (Yankees) 24 27 .471
Burlington (Royals) 16 33 .327 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 27 20 .574
Kingsport (Mets) 26 24 .520
Bristol (Pirates) 23 26 .469 5
Johnson City (Cardinals) 21 25 .457
Greeneville (Reds) 19 30 .388 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Bluefield at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD

Burlington at Princeton, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Princeton, Game 2, TBD

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bristol at Johnson City, 11:30 a.m.

Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

