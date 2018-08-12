Appalachian League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Princeton (Rays) 29 17 .630 — Bluefield (Blue Jays) 31 20 .608 ½ Danville (Braves) 28 22 .560 3 Pulaski (Yankees) 24 27 .471 7½ Burlington (Royals) 16 33 .327 14½ West Division W L Pct. GB Elizabethton (Twins) 27 20 .574 — Kingsport (Mets) 26 24 .520 2½ Bristol (Pirates) 23 26 .469 5 Johnson City (Cardinals) 21 25 .457 5½ Greeneville (Reds) 19 30 .388 9

Sunday’s Games

Bluefield at Kingsport, 4 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, Game 2, TBD

Burlington at Princeton, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Burlington at Princeton, Game 2, TBD

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 5 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Bristol at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bristol at Johnson City, 11:30 a.m.

Bluefield at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Danville at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Greeneville, 7 p.m.

