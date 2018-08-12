Listen Live Sports

Arenado not starting for 2nd straight game due to shoulder

August 12, 2018 2:27 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies held All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado out of the starting lineup for a second straight game because of a sore right shoulder.

Pat Valaika filled in at third Sunday as the Rockies closed out a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arenado was removed from Friday’s game in the fifth inning when he tweaked his shoulder on a throw. The five-time Gold Glove winner has been bothered by the shoulder for about a week.

The 27-year-old Arenado entered Saturday’s game as a pinch-hitter in the ninth and was hit by a pitch. Later, Ryan McMahon — his replacement at third — hit a walk-off, three-run homer.

Arenado is hitting .307 with 29 home runs and 82 RBIs this season.

