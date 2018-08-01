Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 4 2 .667 — Giants Black 3 2 .600 ½ Giants Orange 3 3 .500 1 Athletics 3 4 .429 1½ Diamondbacks 2 3 .400 1½ Angels 2 4 .333 2 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 5 1 .833 — Indians1 4 1 .800 ½ Brewers 4 2 .667 1 White Sox 3 3 .500 2 Cubs2 2 3 .400 2½ Reds 1 5 .167 4 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 4 1 .800 — Dodgers 4 2 .667 ½ Rangers 3 3 .500 1½ Mariners 2 4 .333 2½ Royals 1 4 .200 3 Padres2 1 4 .200 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cubs1 8, Mariners 3

Giants Black 8, Reds 7

Indians1 4, Rangers 1

White Sox 7, Padres2 5

Indians2 7, Royals 2

Dodgers 2, Padres1 1

Giants Orange 4, Athletics 2

Brewers 4, Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Giants Black at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

