Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 4 2 .667 — Diamondbacks 3 3 .500 1 Giants Black 3 3 .500 1 Giants Orange 3 3 .500 1 Athletics 3 4 .429 1½ Angels 2 4 .333 2 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 5 1 .833 — Indians1 4 1 .800 ½ Brewers 4 2 .667 1 White Sox 3 3 .500 2 Cubs2 2 3 .400 2½ Reds 1 5 .167 4 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 4 1 .800 — Dodgers 4 2 .667 ½ Rangers 3 3 .500 1½ Mariners 2 4 .333 2½ Royals 1 4 .200 3 Padres2 1 4 .200 3

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks 13, Giants Black 11

Cubs1 12, Giants Orange 8

Cubs2 6, Indians1 2

Advertisement

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 5, Mariners 2

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Giants Black at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reds at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Angels, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.