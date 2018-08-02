Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 5 2 .714 — Athletics 4 4 .500 1½ Diamondbacks 3 3 .500 1½ Giants Black 3 3 .500 1½ Giants Orange 3 4 .429 2 Angels 2 5 .286 3 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 6 1 .857 — Indians1 4 2 .667 1½ Brewers 4 3 .571 2 Cubs2 3 3 .500 2½ White Sox 3 3 .500 2½ Reds 1 6 .143 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 5 1 .833 — Dodgers 4 2 .667 1 Rangers 3 3 .500 2 Padres2 2 4 .333 3 Mariners 2 5 .286 3½ Royals 1 4 .200 3½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks 13, Giants Black 11

Cubs1 12, Giants Orange 8

Cubs2 6, Indians1 2

Indians2 12, Reds 3

Padres1 7, Brewers 1

Athletics 4, Angels 3

Padres2 5, Mariners 2

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Giants Black at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reds at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Angels, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 10 p.m.

