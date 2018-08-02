Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 2, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 5 2 .714
Athletics 4 4 .500
Diamondbacks 3 3 .500
Giants Black 3 3 .500
Giants Orange 3 4 .429 2
Angels 2 5 .286 3
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians2 6 1 .857
Indians1 4 2 .667
Brewers 4 3 .571 2
Cubs2 3 3 .500
White Sox 3 3 .500
Reds 1 6 .143 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 5 1 .833
Dodgers 4 2 .667 1
Rangers 3 3 .500 2
Padres2 2 4 .333 3
Mariners 2 5 .286
Royals 1 4 .200

___

Wednesday’s Games

Diamondbacks 13, Giants Black 11

Cubs1 12, Giants Orange 8

Cubs2 6, Indians1 2

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Indians2 12, Reds 3

Padres1 7, Brewers 1

Athletics 4, Angels 3

Padres2 5, Mariners 2

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Giants Black at Rangers, 10 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Giants Orange at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Royals, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Reds at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Angels, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington