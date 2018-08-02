Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Diamondbacks
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Athletics
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Giants Black
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Giants Orange
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Angels
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians2
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Indians1
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Brewers
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|White Sox
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Cubs2
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Reds
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Dodgers
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Rangers
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Padres2
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Mariners
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Royals
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
___
Giants Black at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Royals, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Angels at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Reds at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Angels, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Royals, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Reds at Padres1, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Royals at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.