Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 5 2 .714 — Diamondbacks 4 3 .571 1 Athletics 4 4 .500 1½ Giants Black 3 4 .429 2 Giants Orange 3 4 .429 2 Angels 2 5 .286 3 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 6 1 .857 — Indians1 4 2 .667 1½ Brewers 4 3 .571 2 White Sox 3 3 .500 2½ Cubs2 3 3 .500 2½ Reds 1 6 .143 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 5 1 .833 — Dodgers 4 2 .667 1 Rangers 3 3 .500 2 Padres2 2 4 .333 3 Mariners 2 5 .286 3½ Royals 1 4 .200 3½

Thursday’s Games

Giants Black at Rangers, ppd.

Giants Orange at Padres1, ppd.

Diamondbacks at Royals, ppd.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, ppd.

Dodgers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, ppd.

Friday’s Games

White Sox at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Padres1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Reds at Padres1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

