Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 6 2 .750 — Diamondbacks 4 3 .571 1½ Athletics 4 4 .500 2 Giants Black 3 4 .429 2½ Giants Orange 3 4 .429 2½ Angels 2 5 .286 3½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 6 1 .857 — Indians1 4 2 .667 1½ Brewers 4 3 .571 2 White Sox 3 3 .500 2½ Cubs2 3 3 .500 2½ Reds 1 6 .143 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 5 1 .833 — Dodgers 4 3 .571 1½ Rangers 3 3 .500 2 Padres2 2 4 .333 3 Mariners 2 5 .286 3½ Royals 1 4 .200 3½

___

Friday’s Games

White Sox at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Angels at White Sox, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Indians1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Royals, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Padres1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Reds at Padres1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Reds, 10 p.m.

Royals at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.