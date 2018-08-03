Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Diamondbacks
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Athletics
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Giants Black
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Giants Orange
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Angels
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians2
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Indians1
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Brewers
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|White Sox
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Cubs2
|3
|3
|.500
|2½
|Reds
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Dodgers
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Rangers
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Padres2
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Mariners
|2
|5
|.286
|3½
|Royals
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
___
White Sox at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Angels at White Sox, Game 2, TBD
Reds at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Royals, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Reds at Padres1, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Royals at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Angels at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Reds, 10 p.m.
Royals at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
