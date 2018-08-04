Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 6 2 .750 — Diamondbacks 5 3 .625 1 Athletics 4 4 .500 2 Giants Black 3 4 .429 2½ Giants Orange 3 4 .429 2½ Angels 2 6 .250 4 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 7 1 .875 — Brewers 5 3 .625 2 White Sox 4 3 .571 2½ Indians1 4 3 .571 2½ Cubs2 3 5 .375 4 Reds 1 7 .125 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 5 1 .833 — Dodgers 5 3 .625 1 Rangers 4 3 .571 1½ Padres2 2 4 .333 3 Mariners 2 5 .286 3½ Royals 1 5 .167 4

Friday’s Games

White Sox 5, Angels 3

White Sox 6, Angels 4

Diamondbacks 11, Reds 2

Dodgers 4, Indians1 3

Brewers 3, Cubs2 1

Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Rangers 10, Royals 3

Saturday’s Games

Padres1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Black, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Black at Rangers, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Padres1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Reds, 10 p.m.

Royals at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

