Arizona League

August 4, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 6 3 .667
Diamondbacks 5 3 .625 ½
Athletics 5 4 .556 1
Giants Black 3 4 .429 2
Giants Orange 3 4 .429 2
Angels 2 7 .222 4
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians2 7 2 .778
White Sox 5 3 .625
Brewers 5 3 .625
Indians1 4 3 .571 2
Cubs2 3 5 .375
Reds 1 7 .125
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 5 1 .833
Dodgers 5 3 .625 1
Rangers 4 3 .571
Mariners 3 5 .375 3
Padres2 2 4 .333 3
Royals 1 5 .167 4

Saturday’s Games

Padres1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Rangers at Giants Black, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Black at Rangers, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Padres1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Reds, 10 p.m.

Royals at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

