Arizona League

|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Diamondbacks
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Athletics
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Giants Black
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Giants Orange
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Angels
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians2
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|White Sox
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Brewers
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Indians1
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Cubs2
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Reds
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Dodgers
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Rangers
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Mariners
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Padres2
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Royals
|1
|5
|.167
|4
Padres1 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Rangers at Giants Black, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Giants Black at Rangers, Game 2, TBD
Reds at Padres1, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Royals at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Angels at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Reds, 10 p.m.
Royals at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
