Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 6 3 .667 — Giants Black 5 4 .556 1 Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 1 Athletics 5 4 .556 1 Giants Orange 3 5 .375 2½ Angels 2 7 .222 4 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 7 2 .778 — Brewers 5 3 .625 1½ Indians1 4 3 .571 2 White Sox 5 4 .556 2 Cubs2 3 5 .375 3½ Reds 2 8 .200 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 6 2 .750 — Dodgers 6 3 .667 ½ Mariners 4 5 .444 2½ Rangers 4 5 .444 2½ Padres2 3 4 .429 2½ Royals 1 5 .167 4

Saturday’s Games

Reds 8, Padres1 7

Giants Black 3, Rangers 2

Giants Black 6, Rangers 3

Padres1 4, Reds 3

Dodgers 1, White Sox 0

Royals at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Mariners 3, Giants Orange 2

Padres2 6, Diamondbacks 0

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Reds, 10 p.m.

Royals at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

