Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 6 3 .667 — Athletics 6 4 .600 ½ Giants Black 5 4 .556 1 Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 1 Giants Orange 3 5 .375 2½ Angels 2 7 .222 4 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 7 2 .778 — Indians1 4 3 .571 2 Brewers 5 4 .556 2 White Sox 5 4 .556 2 Cubs2 4 5 .444 3 Reds 2 8 .200 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 6 2 .750 — Dodgers 6 3 .667 ½ Mariners 4 5 .444 2½ Rangers 4 5 .444 2½ Padres2 3 4 .429 2½ Royals 1 6 .143 4½

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Reds, 10 p.m.

Royals at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.