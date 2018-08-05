Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 5, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 6 3 .667
Athletics 6 4 .600 ½
Giants Black 5 4 .556 1
Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 1
Giants Orange 3 5 .375
Angels 2 7 .222 4
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians2 7 2 .778
Indians1 4 3 .571 2
White Sox 5 4 .556 2
Brewers 5 4 .556 2
Cubs2 4 5 .444 3
Reds 2 8 .200
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 6 2 .750
Dodgers 6 3 .667 ½
Rangers 4 5 .444
Mariners 4 5 .444
Padres2 3 4 .429
Royals 1 6 .143

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Reds, 10 p.m.

Royals at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

