Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 6 3 .667 — Athletics 6 4 .600 ½ Giants Black 6 4 .600 ½ Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 1 Giants Orange 3 6 .333 3 Angels 2 8 .200 4½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 7 2 .778 — Brewers 6 4 .600 1½ Indians1 4 3 .571 2 White Sox 5 5 .500 2½ Cubs2 4 5 .444 3 Reds 2 9 .182 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 7 2 .778 — Dodgers 7 3 .700 ½ Padres2 4 4 .500 2½ Rangers 4 5 .444 3 Mariners 4 5 .444 3 Royals 1 7 .125 5½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 18, Angels 3

Dodgers 6, Giants Orange 5

Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 5, White Sox 2

Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black 8, Reds 5

Brewers 8, Royals 5

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

