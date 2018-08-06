Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Athletics
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Giants Black
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Diamondbacks
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Giants Orange
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Angels
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians2
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Brewers
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Indians1
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|White Sox
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Cubs2
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Reds
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Dodgers
|7
|3
|.700
|½
|Padres2
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Rangers
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Mariners
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Royals
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
___
Cubs1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Padres1 18, Angels 3
Dodgers 6, Giants Orange 5
Athletics at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Padres2 5, White Sox 2
Mariners at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Giants Black 8, Reds 5
Brewers 8, Royals 5
Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD
Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.