The Associated Press
 
Arizona League

August 6, 2018 2:32 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 7 3 .700
Athletics 7 4 .636 ½
Giants Black 6 4 .600 1
Diamondbacks 5 4 .556
Giants Orange 3 6 .333
Angels 2 8 .200 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians2 7 3 .700
Indians1 5 3 .625 1
Brewers 6 4 .600 1
White Sox 5 5 .500 2
Cubs2 4 5 .444
Reds 2 9 .182
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 7 2 .778
Dodgers 7 3 .700 ½
Padres2 4 4 .500
Rangers 4 6 .400
Mariners 4 6 .400
Royals 1 7 .125

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 11, Rangers 9

Padres1 18, Angels 3

Dodgers 6, Giants Orange 5

Athletics 9, Indians2 5

Padres2 5, White Sox 2

Indians1 13, Mariners 11

Giants Black 8, Reds 5

Brewers 8, Royals 5

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

