Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 7 3 .700 — Athletics 7 4 .636 ½ Giants Black 6 4 .600 1 Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 1½ Giants Orange 3 6 .333 3½ Angels 2 8 .200 5 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 7 3 .700 — Indians1 5 3 .625 1 Brewers 6 4 .600 1 White Sox 5 5 .500 2 Cubs2 4 5 .444 2½ Reds 2 9 .182 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 7 2 .778 — Dodgers 7 3 .700 ½ Padres2 4 4 .500 2½ Rangers 4 6 .400 3½ Mariners 4 6 .400 3½ Royals 1 7 .125 5½

___

Sunday’s Games

Cubs1 11, Rangers 9

Padres1 18, Angels 3

Dodgers 6, Giants Orange 5

Athletics 9, Indians2 5

Padres2 5, White Sox 2

Indians1 13, Mariners 11

Giants Black 8, Reds 5

Brewers 8, Royals 5

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

