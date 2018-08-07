Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 7, 2018 12:59 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 7 3 .700
Athletics 7 4 .636 ½
Giants Black 6 4 .600 1
Diamondbacks 5 4 .556
Giants Orange 3 6 .333
Angels 2 8 .200 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians2 7 3 .700
Indians1 5 3 .625 1
Brewers 6 4 .600 1
White Sox 5 5 .500 2
Cubs2 4 5 .444
Reds 2 9 .182
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 7 2 .778
Dodgers 7 3 .700 ½
Padres2 4 4 .500
Mariners 4 6 .400
Rangers 4 6 .400
Royals 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Angels, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 3, Giants Black 1

Giants Orange at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

