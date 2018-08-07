Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 7, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 8 3 .727
Athletics 7 4 .636 1
Diamondbacks 5 4 .556 2
Giants Black 6 5 .545 2
Giants Orange 3 7 .300
Angels 2 8 .200
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 6 3 .667
Indians2 7 4 .636
Brewers 6 4 .600 ½
White Sox 5 5 .500
Cubs2 5 5 .500
Reds 3 9 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 7 2 .778
Dodgers 7 3 .700 ½
Padres2 4 4 .500
Rangers 4 6 .400
Mariners 4 7 .364 4
Royals 1 7 .125

___

Monday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 8, Mariners 5

Reds 6, Indians2 3

Brewers 3, Angels 2, 11 innings

Padres2 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 3, Giants Black 1

Cubs1 4, Giants Orange 2

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

