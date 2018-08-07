Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 8 3 .727 — Athletics 7 4 .636 1 Diamondbacks 6 4 .600 1½ Giants Black 6 5 .545 2 Giants Orange 3 7 .300 4½ Angels 2 9 .182 6 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 6 3 .667 — Brewers 7 4 .636 — Indians2 7 4 .636 — White Sox 5 5 .500 1½ Cubs2 5 5 .500 1½ Reds 3 9 .250 4½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 7 3 .700 — Padres1 7 3 .700 — Padres2 4 4 .500 2 Rangers 4 6 .400 3 Mariners 4 7 .364 3½ Royals 1 7 .125 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 at Giants Orange, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Giants Orange at Padres1, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Cubs2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Padres1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.