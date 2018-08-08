Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 8 4 .667 — Diamondbacks 6 4 .600 1 Athletics 7 5 .583 1 Giants Black 7 5 .583 1 Giants Orange 4 8 .333 4 Angels 3 9 .250 5 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 7 3 .700 — Brewers 7 4 .636 ½ Indians2 7 4 .636 ½ Cubs2 6 5 .545 1½ White Sox 5 6 .455 2½ Reds 3 9 .250 5 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 7 3 .700 — Padres1 8 4 .667 — Padres2 5 5 .500 2 Rangers 4 6 .400 3 Mariners 4 7 .364 3½ Royals 1 8 .111 5½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 6, Giants Orange 2

Giants Orange 9, Padres1 0

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 6, Padres2 4

Indians1 9, White Sox 6

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Black 2, Royals 1

Angels 5, Cubs1 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Padres1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

