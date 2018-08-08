Listen Live Sports

Arizona League

August 8, 2018 1:32 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 8 4 .667
Diamondbacks 6 4 .600 1
Athletics 7 5 .583 1
Giants Black 7 5 .583 1
Giants Orange 4 8 .333 4
Angels 3 9 .250 5
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 7 3 .700
Brewers 7 4 .636 ½
Indians2 7 4 .636 ½
Cubs2 6 5 .545
White Sox 5 6 .455
Reds 3 9 .250 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 7 3 .700
Padres1 8 4 .667
Padres2 5 5 .500 2
Rangers 4 6 .400 3
Mariners 4 7 .364
Royals 1 8 .111

Tuesday’s Games

Padres1 6, Giants Orange 2

Giants Orange 9, Padres1 0

Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 6, Padres2 4

Indians1 9, White Sox 6

Indians2 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Black 2, Royals 1

Angels 5, Cubs1 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Angels, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Royals, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Padres1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Reds at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Rangers at White Sox, 10 p.m.

