Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Diamondbacks
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Athletics
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Giants Black
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Giants Orange
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Angels
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Indians2
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Brewers
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Cubs2
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|White Sox
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Reds
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Dodgers
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Padres2
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Rangers
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Mariners
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Royals
|1
|9
|.100
|6
___
Padres1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Reds at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Rangers at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Dodgers, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Dodgers at Giants Black, Game 2, TBD
Reds at Angels, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
Mariners at Cubs2, 8 p.m.
Cubs1 at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Angels, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.
