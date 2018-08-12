Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 10 4 .714 — Giants Black 10 6 .625 1 Diamondbacks 8 5 .615 1½ Athletics 9 6 .600 1½ Giants Orange 7 8 .467 3½ Angels 4 10 .286 6 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians2 9 5 .643 — Indians1 7 5 .583 1 White Sox 8 6 .571 1 Cubs2 8 6 .571 1 Brewers 7 7 .500 2 Reds 4 11 .267 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 9 5 .643 — Padres1 9 6 .600 ½ Padres2 6 7 .462 2½ Rangers 5 8 .385 3½ Mariners 4 11 .267 5½ Royals 2 10 .167 6

Saturday’s Games

Cubs2 6, Mariners 0

Cubs1 9, Padres2 3

Cubs2 12, Mariners 1

Reds 9, Indians1 2

Athletics 8, Padres1 4

Giants Black 13, Angels 4

Giants Orange 10, Diamondbacks 4

Indians2 8, Brewers 3

Sunday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 7 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Royals at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indians2 at Indians1, 2 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, Game 1, 8 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Reds, 10 p.m.

