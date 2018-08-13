Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 13, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 10 4 .714
Diamondbacks 9 5 .643 1
Giants Black 10 6 .625 1
Athletics 9 6 .600
Giants Orange 7 8 .467
Angels 4 10 .286 6
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 8 5 .615
Indians2 9 6 .600
White Sox 8 6 .571 ½
Cubs2 8 6 .571 ½
Brewers 7 7 .500
Reds 4 11 .267 5
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 9 5 .643
Padres1 9 6 .600 ½
Padres2 6 7 .462
Rangers 5 9 .357 4
Mariners 4 11 .267
Royals 2 10 .167 6

___

Sunday’s Games

Indians1 6, Indians2 3

Diamondbacks 6, Rangers 4

Diamondbacks at Rangers, Game 2, TBD

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Cubs2 at Angels, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 5, Dodgers 3

White Sox at Giants Orange, ppd.

Royals at Giants Black, ppd.

Angels at Cubs2, ppd.

Padres2 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Monday’s Games

Indians2 at Indians1, 2 p.m.

Brewers at White Sox, Game 1, 8 p.m.

White Sox at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington