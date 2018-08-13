Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 11 4 .733 — Diamondbacks 10 5 .667 1 Giants Black 10 6 .625 1½ Athletics 9 6 .600 2 Giants Orange 7 8 .467 4 Angels 4 10 .286 6½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 9 5 .643 — White Sox 9 6 .600 ½ Cubs2 8 6 .571 1 Indians2 9 7 .563 1 Brewers 7 8 .467 2½ Reds 4 11 .267 5½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 9 6 .600 — Padres1 9 7 .563 ½ Padres2 7 7 .500 1½ Rangers 5 10 .333 4 Mariners 4 11 .267 5 Royals 2 10 .167 5½

___

Monday’s Games

Indians1 3, Indians2 1

White Sox 3, Brewers 1

White Sox at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Royals at Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

