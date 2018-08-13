Listen Live Sports

Sports News
 
Sports News
 
Arizona League

August 13, 2018 10:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 11 4 .733
Diamondbacks 10 5 .667 1
Giants Black 10 6 .625
Athletics 9 6 .600 2
Giants Orange 7 8 .467 4
Angels 4 10 .286
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 9 5 .643
White Sox 9 6 .600 ½
Cubs2 8 6 .571 1
Indians2 9 7 .563 1
Brewers 7 8 .467
Reds 4 11 .267
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Dodgers 9 6 .600
Padres1 9 7 .563 ½
Padres2 7 7 .500
Rangers 5 10 .333 4
Mariners 4 11 .267 5
Royals 2 10 .167

___

Monday’s Games

Indians1 3, Indians2 1

White Sox 3, Brewers 1

White Sox at Brewers, Game 2, TBD

Cubs2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Angels at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Royals at Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

