Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 11 5 .688 — Athletics 10 6 .625 1 Giants Black 10 6 .625 1 Diamondbacks 10 6 .625 1 Giants Orange 7 8 .467 3½ Angels 5 10 .333 5½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 9 5 .643 — White Sox 10 6 .625 — Cubs2 9 6 .600 ½ Indians2 9 7 .563 1 Brewers 7 9 .438 3 Reds 4 12 .250 6 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 9 7 .563 — Padres1 9 7 .563 — Padres2 7 7 .500 1 Rangers 6 10 .375 3 Mariners 5 11 .313 4 Royals 2 11 .154 5½

___

Monday’s Games

Indians1 3, Indians2 1

White Sox 3, Brewers 1

White Sox 3, Brewers 2

Cubs2 5, Royals 1

Angels 6, Diamondbacks 2, 10 innings

Athletics 3, Dodgers 2

Mariners 3, Cubs1 2

Rangers 10, Reds 5

Tuesday’s Games

Giants Orange at White Sox, Game 1, 8 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Orange, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Royals at Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

