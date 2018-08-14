Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 11 5 .688 — Athletics 10 6 .625 1 Giants Black 10 6 .625 1 Diamondbacks 10 6 .625 1 Giants Orange 7 9 .438 4 Angels 5 10 .333 5½ Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 11 6 .647 — Indians1 9 5 .643 ½ Cubs2 9 6 .600 1 Indians2 9 7 .563 1½ Brewers 7 9 .438 3½ Reds 4 12 .250 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 9 7 .563 — Padres1 9 7 .563 — Padres2 7 7 .500 1 Rangers 6 10 .375 3 Mariners 5 11 .313 4 Royals 2 11 .154 5½

Tuesday’s Games

White Sox 6, Giants Orange 5

White Sox at Giants Orange, Game 2, TBD

Diamondbacks at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Royals at Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

