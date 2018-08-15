Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 11 5 .688 — Giants Black 11 6 .647 ½ Diamondbacks 11 6 .647 ½ Athletics 10 7 .588 1½ Giants Orange 8 9 .471 3½ Angels 5 10 .333 5½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 9 5 .643 — White Sox 11 7 .611 — Cubs2 9 6 .600 ½ Indians2 9 7 .563 1 Brewers 8 9 .471 2½ Reds 4 13 .235 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 9 7 .563 — Padres1 9 7 .563 — Padres2 7 8 .467 1½ Rangers 6 11 .353 3½ Mariners 5 11 .313 4 Royals 3 11 .214 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

White Sox 6, Giants Orange 5

Giants Orange 6, White Sox 3

Diamondbacks 5, Athletics 2

Brewers 7, Reds 5

Royals 8, Rangers 0

Dodgers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Giants Black 10, Padres2 1

Wednesday’s Games

Royals at Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Dodgers at Royals, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Padres2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Reds, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

