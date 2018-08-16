Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 11 6 .647 — Diamondbacks 11 6 .647 — Giants Black 11 7 .611 ½ Athletics 11 7 .611 ½ Giants Orange 8 10 .444 3½ Angels 6 10 .375 4½ Central Division W L Pct. GB White Sox 12 7 .632 — Indians1 9 6 .600 1 Cubs2 9 7 .563 1½ Indians2 9 8 .529 2 Brewers 9 9 .500 2½ Reds 4 14 .222 7½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 11 7 .611 — Dodgers 10 8 .556 1 Padres2 8 8 .500 2 Rangers 7 11 .389 4 Mariners 5 12 .294 5½ Royals 4 12 .250 6

Wednesday’s Games

Royals 5, Dodgers 4

Dodgers 6, Royals 2

Padres1 3, Cubs1 2, 10 innings

Padres2 3, Indians2 2

White Sox 10, Reds 6

Angels 4, Giants Orange 3

Brewers 4, Indians1 2

Athletics 3, Giants Black 2, 10 innings

Rangers 8, Mariners 0

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Angels, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

