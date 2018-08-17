Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 17, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 12 6 .667
Giants Black 12 7 .632 ½
Diamondbacks 11 7 .611 1
Athletics 11 8 .579
Giants Orange 9 10 .474
Angels 6 11 .353
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 12 7 .632
Indians1 10 6 .625 ½
Indians2 10 8 .556
Cubs2 9 8 .529 2
Brewers 10 9 .526 2
Reds 4 15 .211 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 11 7 .611
Dodgers 10 8 .556 1
Padres2 8 9 .471
Rangers 7 11 .389 4
Mariners 5 12 .294
Royals 4 12 .250 6

___

Thursday’s Games

Cubs1 8, Diamondbacks 4

Indians2 5, Cubs2 4

Indians1 6, Reds 5

Brewers 2, Padres2 0

Mariners at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black 5, Athletics 3

Giants Orange 8, Angels 2

Friday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

