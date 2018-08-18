Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 18, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 13 6 .684
Giants Black 12 7 .632 1
Diamondbacks 11 8 .579 2
Athletics 11 8 .579 2
Giants Orange 10 10 .500
Angels 6 11 .353 6
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 13 7 .650
Indians1 10 7 .588
Cubs2 10 8 .556 2
Indians2 10 9 .526
Brewers 10 9 .526
Reds 4 15 .211
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 13 7 .650
Dodgers 11 8 .579
Padres2 8 10 .444 4
Rangers 7 12 .368
Mariners 5 13 .278 7
Royals 4 13 .235

___

Friday’s Games

Giants Orange 4, Diamondbacks 3, 10 innings

White Sox 6, Indians1 2

Cubs2 3, Indians2 2

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Padres1 3, Royals 2

Dodgers 5, Padres2 3

Cubs1 4, Rangers 0

Saturday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers at Mariners, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Mariners at Dodgers, Game 2, TBD

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington