Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Giants Black
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Diamondbacks
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Athletics
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Giants Orange
|10
|10
|.500
|3½
|Angels
|6
|11
|.353
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|White Sox
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Indians1
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Cubs2
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Indians2
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Brewers
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Reds
|4
|15
|.211
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Dodgers
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Padres2
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Rangers
|7
|12
|.368
|5½
|Mariners
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|Royals
|4
|13
|.235
|7½
___
Giants Orange 4, Diamondbacks 3, 10 innings
White Sox 6, Indians1 2
Cubs2 3, Indians2 2
Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Padres1 3, Royals 2
Dodgers 5, Padres2 3
Cubs1 4, Rangers 0
Diamondbacks at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Royals at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Angels, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Mariners, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Mariners at Dodgers, Game 2, TBD
Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.
Reds at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.