...

Arizona League

August 19, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 14 6 .700
Giants Black 13 7 .650 1
Athletics 12 8 .600 2
Diamondbacks 11 9 .550 3
Giants Orange 10 10 .500 4
Angels 6 13 .316
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 14 7 .667
Indians1 11 7 .611
Cubs2 10 9 .526 3
Indians2 10 10 .500
Brewers 10 10 .500
Reds 5 15 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 13 7 .650
Dodgers 12 9 .571
Padres2 8 10 .444 4
Rangers 8 12 .400 5
Royals 5 13 .278 7
Mariners 5 15 .250 8

___

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 11, Mariners 2

Mariners at Dodgers, Game 2, TBD

Giants Black at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Reds at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

