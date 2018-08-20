Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 20, 2018 2:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 14 6 .700
Giants Black 13 8 .619
Diamondbacks 12 9 .571
Athletics 12 9 .571
Giants Orange 11 10 .524
Angels 6 13 .316
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
White Sox 14 8 .636
Indians1 11 7 .611 1
Brewers 11 10 .524
Indians2 10 10 .500 3
Cubs2 10 10 .500 3
Reds 6 15 .286
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 14 7 .667
Dodgers 13 9 .591
Rangers 9 12 .429 5
Padres2 8 11 .421 5
Royals 5 14 .263 8
Mariners 5 16 .238 9

___

Sunday’s Games

Dodgers 11, Mariners 2

Dodgers 2, Mariners 0

Giants Orange 5, Giants Black 4

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Rangers 7, Padres2 4

Brewers 3, Cubs2 2, 10 innings

Reds 4, White Sox 3

Padres1 10, Royals 9

Diamondbacks 7, Athletics 5

Monday’s Games

Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD

Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Brewers at Indians2, 8 p.m.

Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence