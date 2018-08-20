Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Giants Black
|13
|8
|.619
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Athletics
|12
|9
|.571
|2½
|Giants Orange
|11
|10
|.524
|3½
|Angels
|6
|13
|.316
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|White Sox
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Indians1
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Indians2
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Brewers
|11
|11
|.500
|3
|Cubs2
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Reds
|6
|15
|.286
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Dodgers
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Rangers
|9
|12
|.429
|5
|Padres2
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Royals
|5
|14
|.263
|8
|Mariners
|5
|16
|.238
|9
___
Indians1 at Padres2, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians1, Game 2, TBD
Cubs1 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Indians2 5, Brewers 1
Cubs1 at Reds, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Brewers, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Royals, 10 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.
Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.
Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.
Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.
