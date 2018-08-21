Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 15 6 .714 — Giants Black 14 8 .636 1½ Diamondbacks 12 9 .571 3 Athletics 12 10 .545 3½ Giants Orange 11 11 .500 4½ Angels 7 13 .350 7½ Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 13 7 .650 — White Sox 14 9 .609 ½ Indians2 12 10 .545 2 Cubs2 10 10 .500 3 Brewers 11 12 .478 3½ Reds 6 16 .273 8 West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 14 7 .667 — Dodgers 13 9 .591 1½ Rangers 9 13 .409 5½ Padres2 8 13 .381 6 Royals 6 14 .300 7½ Mariners 6 16 .273 8½

___

Monday’s Games

Indians1 2, Padres2 0

Indians1 1, Padres2 0

Cubs1 10, Reds 6

Indians2 5, Brewers 1

Cubs1 6, Reds 5

Indians2 8, Brewers 2

Giants Black 3, White Sox 2

Angels 4, Athletics 3

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Mariners 8, Rangers 6

Royals 7, Giants Orange 3

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

