Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 21, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 15 6 .714
Giants Black 14 8 .636
Diamondbacks 12 9 .571 3
Athletics 12 10 .545
Giants Orange 11 11 .500
Angels 7 13 .350
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 13 7 .650
White Sox 14 9 .609 ½
Indians2 12 10 .545 2
Cubs2 10 10 .500 3
Brewers 11 12 .478
Reds 6 16 .273 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 14 7 .667
Dodgers 13 9 .591
Rangers 9 13 .409
Padres2 8 13 .381 6
Royals 6 14 .300
Mariners 6 16 .273

___

Monday’s Games

Indians1 2, Padres2 0

Indians1 1, Padres2 0

Cubs1 10, Reds 6

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Indians2 5, Brewers 1

Cubs1 6, Reds 5

Indians2 8, Brewers 2

Giants Black 3, White Sox 2

Angels 4, Athletics 3

Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Mariners 8, Rangers 6

Royals 7, Giants Orange 3

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence

Today in History

1917: Women suffragists protest President Wilson