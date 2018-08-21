Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Giants Black
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Diamondbacks
|12
|9
|.571
|3
|Athletics
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|Giants Orange
|11
|11
|.500
|4½
|Angels
|7
|13
|.350
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|White Sox
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Indians2
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Cubs2
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Brewers
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Reds
|6
|16
|.273
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Dodgers
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Rangers
|9
|13
|.409
|5½
|Padres2
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|Royals
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
|Mariners
|6
|16
|.273
|8½
___
Indians1 2, Padres2 0
Indians1 1, Padres2 0
Cubs1 10, Reds 6
Indians2 5, Brewers 1
Cubs1 6, Reds 5
Indians2 8, Brewers 2
Giants Black 3, White Sox 2
Angels 4, Athletics 3
Dodgers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Mariners 8, Rangers 6
Royals 7, Giants Orange 3
Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.
Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.
Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.
Padres2 at Reds, 8 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.
