Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Giants Black
|14
|8
|.636
|2
|Diamondbacks
|12
|9
|.571
|3½
|Athletics
|12
|10
|.545
|4
|Giants Orange
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Angels
|7
|13
|.350
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|White Sox
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Indians2
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Cubs2
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Brewers
|11
|12
|.478
|3½
|Reds
|6
|17
|.261
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Padres1
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Dodgers
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Rangers
|9
|13
|.409
|5
|Padres2
|8
|13
|.381
|5½
|Royals
|6
|14
|.300
|7
|Mariners
|6
|16
|.273
|8
___
Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.
Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 7, Brewers 3
Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.
Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.
Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD
Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
