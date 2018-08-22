Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona League

August 22, 2018 1:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Cubs1 16 6 .727
Giants Black 14 8 .636 2
Diamondbacks 12 9 .571
Athletics 12 10 .545 4
Giants Orange 11 11 .500 5
Angels 7 13 .350 8
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Indians1 13 7 .650
White Sox 14 9 .609 ½
Indians2 12 10 .545 2
Cubs2 10 10 .500 3
Brewers 11 12 .478
Reds 6 17 .261
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Padres1 14 8 .636
Dodgers 14 9 .609 ½
Rangers 9 13 .409 5
Padres2 8 13 .381
Royals 6 14 .300 7
Mariners 6 16 .273 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks at Angels, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 7, Brewers 3

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Padres1 at Mariners, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries