Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 17 6 .739 — Giants Black 14 9 .609 3 Diamondbacks 13 9 .591 3½ Athletics 12 11 .522 5 Giants Orange 12 11 .522 5 Angels 7 14 .333 9 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 14 7 .667 — White Sox 14 9 .609 1 Indians2 13 10 .565 2 Cubs2 11 10 .524 3 Brewers 11 13 .458 4½ Reds 6 18 .250 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Padres1 14 9 .609 — Dodgers 14 9 .609 — Rangers 9 13 .409 4½ Padres2 8 14 .364 5½ Royals 6 14 .300 6½ Mariners 7 16 .304 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Diamondbacks 3, Angels 2

Indians2 4, Reds 3, 11 innings

Cubs2 7, Brewers 3

Mariners 9, Padres1 2

Indians1 4, Padres2 3

Cubs1 5, Giants Black 4

Giants Orange 7, Athletics 4

Wednesday’s Games

Indians1 at Indians2, 2 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 8 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

