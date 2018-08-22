Arizona League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cubs1
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Giants Black
|14
|9
|.609
|3
|Diamondbacks
|13
|9
|.591
|3½
|Athletics
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Giants Orange
|12
|11
|.522
|5
|Angels
|7
|14
|.333
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Indians1
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|White Sox
|14
|9
|.609
|½
|Indians2
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|Cubs2
|11
|10
|.524
|2½
|Brewers
|11
|13
|.458
|4
|Reds
|6
|18
|.250
|9
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dodgers
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Padres1
|14
|10
|.583
|½
|Rangers
|10
|13
|.435
|4
|Padres2
|8
|14
|.364
|5½
|Royals
|6
|14
|.300
|6½
|Mariners
|7
|16
|.304
|7
___
Indians2 2, Indians1 1
Rangers 4, Padres1 0
Diamondbacks at Giants Black, 10 p.m.
Cubs1 at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at White Sox, 10 p.m.
Angels at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Padres1 at Rangers, 10 p.m.
Padres2 at Royals, 10 p.m.
Cubs2 at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.
Angels at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD
Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.
Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.
White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.
Dodgers at Mariners, 2 p.m.
White Sox at Cubs2, 10 p.m.
Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.
Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.
Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.
Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.
Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.