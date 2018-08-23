Arizona League

At A Glance All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Cubs1 17 7 .708 — Diamondbacks 14 9 .609 2½ Giants Black 14 10 .583 3 Giants Orange 13 11 .542 4 Athletics 12 11 .522 4½ Angels 7 15 .318 9 Central Division W L Pct. GB Indians1 14 8 .636 — White Sox 14 10 .583 1 Indians2 14 10 .583 1 Cubs2 12 10 .545 2 Brewers 11 13 .458 4 Reds 6 18 .250 9 West Division W L Pct. GB Dodgers 15 9 .625 — Padres1 14 11 .560 1½ Rangers 11 13 .458 4 Padres2 8 15 .348 6½ Royals 7 14 .333 6½ Mariners 7 16 .304 7½

___

Thursday’s Games

Cubs2 at Angels, Game 1, 8 p.m.

Angels at Cubs2, Game 2, TBD

Reds at Brewers, 10 p.m.

Indians2 at Cubs1, 10 p.m.

White Sox at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Mariners at Royals, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Dodgers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Dodgers at Mariners, 2 p.m.

White Sox at Cubs2, 10 p.m.

Royals at Padres2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Reds, 10 p.m.

Athletics at Giants Orange, 10 p.m.

Giants Black at Diamondbacks, 10 p.m.

Rangers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Mariners at White Sox, 10 p.m.

Giants Orange at Indians2, 10 p.m.

Brewers at Padres1, 10 p.m.

Cubs1 at Athletics, 10 p.m.

Reds at Indians1, 10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers, 10 p.m.

Angels at Giants Black, 10 p.m.

Dodgers at Padres2, 10 p.m.

